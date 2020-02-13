Local manufacturers key to Rheinmetall logistics vehicles

Local manufacturers were critical to the build of the Department of Defence’s logistics vehicle fleet delivered by Rheinmetall. The fleet is now ready to be deployed in the Australian Defence Force (ADF)’s training and major exercises.

The $5 billion next generation logistic vehicle fleet partnered Rheinmetall and Haulmark Trailers Australia with an extensive network of Australian industry partners including Varley in Newcastle, Holmwood Highgate in Brisbane and ECLIPS in Canberra.

“These vehicles combine Rheinmetall’s expertise in survivability and mission specific equipment with MAN’s high-end automotive components and driver assistance systems, together with mission-specific high-tech components from a network of Australian industry partners,” Rheinmetall Defence Australia managing director, Gary Stewart, said.

The 3,751 vehicles, 4,730 modules and 2,565 trailers will be delivered across the ADF as part of Project Overlander – LAND 121 Phase 3B and Phase 5B.

According to Rheinmetall, Australian industry capability (AIC) is a critical part of the Land 121 Phase 3B program, particularly during the integration and delivery of the vehicles to the Australian Army.

“These new medium, heavy and semi-trailer vehicles replace a fleet that is more than 30 years old with a next-generation vehicle and specialist modules,” Minister for Defence, Linda Reynolds, said.

“They will be used for a range of military deployments, from resupplying combat operations to supporting Defence’s assistance to Australian and regional communities after natural disasters.”

This commitment to AIC will be underscored during the next phase of the program – Land 121 Phase 3B/5B – which will see Rheinmetall deliver a further 1044 vehicles and 872 modules, as well as on-going support to the capability to ensure it meets operational requirements, working alongside its growing network of Australian industry partners.