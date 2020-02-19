Local manufacturer to supply seating frames for Army vehicles

Sydney-based Precision Metal Group has been awarded a contract to build the seating frames for the Australian Army’s new Boxer 8×8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles, Minister for Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price today announced.

Price said Precision Metal Group was a recognised success story for Australian industry, having already been contracted to supply the battery boxes for the Boxer vehicles.

“It’s fantastic to see Australian industry be part of producing a world-class capability for the Australian Army,” Price said.

“This new partnership makes Precision Metal Group the first Australian company to achieve German welding certification, paving the way for further export opportunities.

“The Government’s record $200 billion investment in defence capability is not only creating jobs, but also building knowledge and technologies.

“I am pleased Precision Metal Group is already considering options to further expand its manufacturing footprint and create new jobs, made possible because of the Government’s strong support for Australia’s defence industry.”

To deliver the project, Precision Metal Group has partnered with German firm Probatec, which will support the local workforce of more than 50 employees based in Wetherill Park, New South Wales.

According to Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds the government’s $5.2 billion program for the acquisition and initial support period for the LAND 400 Phase 2 Mounted Combat Reconnaissance Capability will provide the Army with a world-class capability.