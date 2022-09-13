Local manufacturer receives Queensland RED grant for expansion

A new state-of-the-art agricultural manufacturing facility in the Western Downs region of Queensland has received funding under the Queensland government’s Rural Economic Development (RED) Grant scheme.

Morrissey & Co, a family-owned and run business that manufactures cattle handling equipment, has secured a RED Grant to help fund the expansion of its operations and commission new, innovative equipment.

Minister for agricultural industry development and fisheries and minister for rural communities, Mark Furner said the expansion will create local jobs in the region.

“Job growth in regional communities is critical in providing economic stimulus and encouraging skilled workers to the regions and is essential for the survival of small towns.

“Morrissey & Co is already one of the leading employers in Jandowae. Further job growth through this project will boost the entire local economy,” Furner said. He added that the investment will see both domestic and international demands for cattle handling equipment being met.

Morrissey & Co is one of 16 businesses approved in the fourth round of the RED Grants program with a total funding of just over $3 million. Overall, these 16 projects are expected to create more than 217 direct long-term jobs across regional Queensland.

Sean Morrissey, director of Morrissey & Co said the expansion of their existing infrastructure will assist the wider beef cattle industry across Australia and overseas.

“We are currently limited in our ability to produce goods to meet demand, manufacture certain materials, sizes and shapes. But by using this funding to build a new shed, increase our painting facility area, provide new facilities for staff and build new offices, we will have stronger capability to meet this demand.

“We’ll be taking on nine new long-term full-time jobs as a direct result of the expansion and we will be employing local first, and then encouraging skilled workers to join the community,” Morrissey stated.

The initial three rounds of the RED Grants Program have seen funding of $10 million over three years to support more than 30 projects which have created 1,800 jobs across regional Queensland.

The Queensland state government has continued its investment with a further $6.6 million to be delivered in two rounds over the next two years to generate even more jobs, expand agricultural supply chains and provide significant economic benefit to rural areas.

For more information on the RED Grant scheme visit here.