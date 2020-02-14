Local manufacturer awarded Heathrow contract

Local polyurethane products manufacturer, National Plastics & Rubber has been awarded a contract to supply specialised aircraft wheel chocks for London’s Heathrow Airport.

“We are very proud of our team in achieving an export order to Heathrow International Airport with locally designed and manufactured products,” director of National Plastics & Rubber, Peter Tulley, said.

“Hopefully this win will inspire other manufacturing companies in Australia into realising they can do the same.”

The Aerochock product is the lightest specialised aircraft wheel chock on the market according to the company. It was designed utilising technology that National Plastics & Rubber developed for the manufacture of chocks for larges mining trucks.

The Aerochock is already in use in countries such as Cambodia and New Zealand, as well as Australia. In securing the contract with Heathrow Airport, it saw off competition from rival products from around the world including the USA and Germany.

National Plastics & Rubber specialises in the design and manufacture of quality polyurethane, industrial plastic and rubber products, primarily manufacturing specialised products for the mining industry in Australia. In recent years it has been gradually building its export business.