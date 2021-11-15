Local companies to supply parts for Hunter Class Frigate Program

BAE Systems Maritime Australia has announced that businesses in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia will deliver and supply products into the prototyping phase of the Hunter Class Frigate Program, the nation’s largest surface shipbuilding project.

The three companies selected will supply a range of manufactured parts for prototyping blocks which are now under construction at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide. The Hunter frigate program will deliver nine warships to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

Work that is underway on prototyping blocks will enable systems, tools, plant, workforce and supplier products to be tested, evaluated and refined. This will provide a solid operational foundation prior to the commencement of production on the first Hunter class frigate.

The companies awarded contracts are:

Defence Seals & Spares (NSW) – supply manhole and access panel gaskets from its Warriewood operations, north of Sydney;

ABECK Group (Vic) – manufacture and supply flowforge gratings from its Dandenong facility;

PRP Manufacturing (SA) – to supply and cut gaskets at its Dudley Park plant in Adelaide.

“Establishing a competitive, sustainable and resilient supply chain in Australia is critical to the overall success of the Hunter Class Frigate Program,” BAE Systems Maritime Australia managing director Craig Lockhart said.

“Each of these three companies bring a unique and important skillset to the construction of frigates in Australia, helping to deliver the best capability to the Navy. We look forward to placing more contracts with suppliers across Australia as the program progresses.”