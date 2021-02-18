Lexmark recognised as leader in print security field

Global printer manufacturer Lexmark has been recognised as a Global Print Security Leader by Quocirca, the global print and market insight research firm.

The report, titled The Print Security Landscape 2020, states that securing print infrastructure across the office and home environments “must be a strategic priority,” and describes Lexmark as a leader “with a comprehensive print security product and service offering.”

Quocirca director Louella Fernandes said IT security will remain a top priority, and that print creates the need for effective security.

“Lexmark’s enhanced managed security services will strengthen its current MPS offerings, simplifying maintenance of firmware levels, network settings and access controls across a fleet,” she said.

The report from Quocirca follows the release of Lexmark’s Markvision Enterprise 4.0 Printer Fleet Management Solution, a security software solution designed to simplify fleet management and security policy updates across multiple devices, at no cost to Lexmark customers.

Lexmark’s Secure by Design approach and commitment to a Secure Software Development Lifecycle are cited as enabling a “transparent and comprehensive development process” that is designed to address all aspects of security, from planning through design and implementation, including quality assurance, release and maintenance.

Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer Brock Saladin said the recognition validates Lexmark’s commitment to secure products and solutions.

“Our customers rely on us to provide a secure print infrastructure and we are proud to once again be named a print security leader,” he said.

The report also notes Lexmark is the first printer manufacturer to achieve the ISO 24243 certification on an entire printing device. The recognition certified Lexmark’s supply chain security, from product development to manufacturing and distribution.