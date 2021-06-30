Lexmark enhances Cloud Services adopting a “cloud-first” approach

Global imaging solutions company Lexmark has enhanced its core Cloud Services offerings, enabling secure print access for remote and hybrid workers in post-pandemic business environments.

Lexmark’s enhancements include the Cloud Print Management (CPM) for direct users and Cloud Fleet Management (CFM) for partners.

“The adoption of cloud-based technologies and solutions continues to rise, with many CIOs directing a ‘cloud-first’ approach,” Lexmark ANZ regional director Stephen Bell said.

“The pandemic accelerated this trend, as cloud-based solutions offer an effective, secure, flexible and cost-efficient way of connecting the remote and hybrid workforce in post-pandemic business environments.”

Lexmark Cloud Services delivers remote device management, print job management, document accounting and scan management features. This ensures users are capable of printing and scanning documents from the office or remotely, enhancing productivity and flexibility.

Lexmark Cloud Print Management (CPM) allows customers to both eliminate print server infrastructure and implement secure print and release functionality in minutes, streamlining costs and relieving IT burden.

Updates announced further amplify the fast, secure and scalable solution:

Third party support: Customers with multiple brands of print devices can now utilise the features of Lexmark Cloud Print Management across all devices, not just Lexmark devices. An external adapter attaches to the non-Lexmark printer or MFP and enables print management with badge release, without the need for additional on-premises infrastructure.

Guest print: Ideal for businesses that offer guests print access, new guest print features allow guests to use print release. Rather than scanning a badge to release a print job with a cloud account, the guest user submits the document they wish to print, then receives a unique pin number via email to trigger it.

Lexmark Cloud Fleet Management (CFM) enables Lexmark partners to easily configure printers, capture metrics and keep devices current and working, all from a remote operations centre, saving time and money.

New CFM capabilities include:

Expanded su pply level monitoring to include supplies beyond toner, such as photoconductor, w aste toner bottle, etc.

Home screen customisation now available for easier navigation, as users can rearrange the printer home screen to best suit their specific needs.

Copy/scan/fax counters now listed in the same place as the print counter, for greater user convenience.

Dashboard cards and notification updates through Lexmark Cloud Services enable quick visibility and instant access to key information.

“Lexmark brings a full suite of cloud printing solutions to any print environment, from small companies to large enterprises,” Bell said.

“Our industry leadership in document and device security forms the backbone of the Lexmark Cloud, which offers the same levels of award-winning security, control and performance as our entire product line.

“We look forward to delivering additional cloud capabilities later in the year.”

Click here to learn more about Lexmark Cloud Services, or here to subscribe to the Lexmark News Blog for further information.