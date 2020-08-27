Launching Australian businesses into space supply chain

The federal government has invested another $25.7 million to grow Australian business capability in the space sector supply chain.

The funding will create jobs and help Australian companies take part in NASA’s inspirational mission to travel to the Moon and Mars.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews said the Supply Chain Capability Improvement grants will fuel opportunities for local businesses to grow and expand into global markets.

“Space offers a significant economic opportunity to create more high-tech jobs for Australians – not just in existing space businesses but in a range of related fields including advanced manufacturing,” Andrews said.

“As part of the Moon to Mars initiative, these grants will drive the growth of skills, capabilities and capacity in the Australian space industry, including leveraging our existing strong manufacturing base.

“Importantly, the grants will help showcase our best ideas and technologies on the global stage and see Australia play a role in NASA’s endeavours to go to the Moon and on to Mars.

“It will also help put Australian businesses in international space supply chains, whether that’s projects for other agencies or for more commercial endeavours.”

Andrews said the space technologies developed are also expected to have enormous applications in Australia, such as for bushfire and disaster management to better connectivity and medical services in remote communities.

Head of the Australian Space Agency, Dr Megan Clark AC said increasing national capability is one of the primary areas of focus in the government’s Australian Civil Space Strategy.

“These grants are about Australia building on its strengths, partnering for success by diversifying the economy, and building a high-tech workforce that can make a significant contribution internationally,” Clark said.

“Supply chain partnerships and a clear commercialisation pathway are key to these Supply Chain Capability Improvement grants. We want to see partnerships that bring Australian space products and services to life, and contribute to Australia’s export market capacity. This will create jobs and increase skills at a local level.”

Grants of between $250,000 and $1 million are available under the five-year program. Applications can be submitted at any time up to June 30, 2023.

The $150 million Moon to Mars initiative is among almost $700 million being invested by the federal government into the Australian space sector as part of the goal to triple its size to $12 billion, and create another 20,000 jobs, by 2030.

For more information or to apply visit www.business.gov.au/M2M-SupplyChain.