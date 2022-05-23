Labor win brings billions for manufacturing

With Labor forming the next government of Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to begin delivering on election promises, including a $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund.

The fund will be administered by an independent board with government setting its mandate to drive investment in key sectors.

Albanese says it’s the first step to rebuild Australia’s industrial base and boost sovereign manufacturing capability.

The $15 billion Fund will provide loans, guarantees and equity to support projects that create secure well-paid jobs, drive regional development, and invest in our national sovereign capability, broadening and diversifying Australia’s economy.

“We need to revive our ability to make world-class products and, in the process, create secure well-paid jobs for Australians,” Labor says on its website.

“Through the National Reconstruction Fund, Labor will partner with businesses to unlock further potential private investment of more than $30 billion. This investment will play to our strengths supporting new and emerging industries, transitioning existing industries to net zero emissions and by making it easier to commercialise innovation and technology.”

The initiative is broken down to the following elements: