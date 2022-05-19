Kurloo: An automated surface displacement monitoring device

Monitum, which develops customised monitoring solutions, has launched Kurloo – an automated monitoring service that is set to transform the way industry measures displacement.

Designed and developed in collaboration with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) as part of a three-year manufacturing research project, Kurloo was funded by the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC).

By harnessing IoT, low-medium-end Global Navigation Satellite System sensors and cloud computing technology, Kurloo provides precise and accurate insights to help manage risks around environments, buildings and structures.

According to Monitum managing director, Lee Hellen, the company’s cost-effective product has extensive applications across industries like infrastructure, transport and mining.

“Geospatial data is critical to the delivery of every construction project, but it’s often costly and labour intensive to gather,” Hellen said. “To solve this challenge, we’ve leveraged Australia’s considerable research and development capabilities to create an end-to-end displacement monitoring service.

“Kurloo provides the frequent, consistent and precise readings needed to help manage risk, and does so at a fraction of the price of traditional monitoring equipment.”

QUT’s project team, led by Professor Yanming Feng, conducted geospatial research that was key to delivering the innovative outcome.

“By combining Monitum’s deep understanding of the geospatial sector with QUT’s technical and research capabilities, we have overcome a significant barrier for industry and delivered a world-first product,” Feng said.

IMCRC congratulated Monitum and QUT on successfully bridging the “valley of death” to bring an Australian manufactured product to market.

“In recognising the need for more innovative monitoring equipment, Monitum and QUT have utilised the power of advanced technology to create an economical, globally relevant monitoring service that fills a significant gap in the market,” IMCRC CEO and managing director David Chuter said.

“And by partnering with local manufacturer, Intellidesign, Monitum streamlined the development and commercialisation of its device and guaranteed its supply chain.”