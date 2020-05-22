ASX-listed company Kleos Space has been awarded a contract for a multinational data project coordinated by Utah State University Space Dynamics Laboratory (SDL) and the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

The Micro-Satellite Military Utility Project (MSMU Project) is an agreement under the Responsive Space Capabilities Memorandum of Understanding, and involves the Departments and Ministries of Defence of Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, United Kingdom and United States.

Kleos’ satellites will be in a 37-degree inclination orbit, covering crucial shipping regions for defence and security customers, which include the Strait of Hormuz, South China Sea, Australian coast, Southern US coast as well as the East and West African coast.

Kleos CEO Andy Bowyer said the company was proud to support the SDL and AFRL teams on the program.

“We are seeing increasing demand for our global geolocation intelligence data, which will enhance the ISR capabilities of governments and commercial entities,” he said.

The MSMU Project aims to develop a blueprint for a Multinational Heterogeneous Space Enterprise to provide military users with reliable access to a broad spectrum of information in an opportunistic environment.

It is building the architecture and infrastructure to enable machine intelligence, including automation, human-machine teaming, and ultimately, artificial intelligence.

Kleos director Karyn Hayes-Ryan said the project will detect activities that damage the environment and hurt the economy.

“Our satellites and our data will enhance defence capabilities, as well as provide timely monitoring of illegal fishing, oil embargoes and other illicit action,” she said.