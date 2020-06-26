Kleos Space to launch development technology into orbit

Kleos Space, a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data provider, is launching new data collecting technology (software defined radio payload) integrated in an In-Space Missions Ltd (In-Space) Faraday-1 spacecraft to be launched into a sun-synchronous orbit from New Zealand on the 3rd July as part of the company’s R&D programme.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of this innovative service from In-Space, getting technology into Space that adds significant value to the company and with the imminent launch of our first four satellites from India this is the start of an extremely exciting period for the company,” Andy Bowyer, CEO of Kleos Space said.

The launch of this new technology is a significant step on the company technology roadmap to increase the range of target markets and is in addition to the Scouting Mission Satellites awaiting launch on PSLV C49 at the Sriharikota Range in India.

Over an estimated 2 year mission life, the Kleos payload will observe the Earth in a polar orbit, collecting revenue generating data including the: detection of ship radar for defence and security applications; investigation of spectrum use and derived data services in the 2.6GHz 4G band; and a wideband spectrum survey complementing the Kleos Scouting Mission data (155-165MHz part of the spectrum). This activity forms part of the Company’s ongoing R&D programme to develop and test methods of data collection technologies for future use and is carried out within the context of the Company’s existing strategy.

The payload comprises a new Software-defined radio (SDR) which is a form of computer that can perform the task of processing signals received by the antenna and other RF circuitry. SDR’s are the primary payload on all Kleos satellites, thus this development is a key step on the Company technology roadmap to increase the number of data sets, target markets and revenue opportunities.

The hosting of the payload on the In-Space Faraday satellite will provide wide area surveillance data and serves as a demonstrator payload for enhanced Kleos satellites post Scouting Mission where clusters of four satellites provide high accuracy geolocation capability.

“Aside from the potential data sales to be accrued by having assets in orbit, the benefits to our technology roadmap are enormous. Providing opportunities for development of the data infrastructure and delivery, insight into data use scenarios and a perspective on behaviour that allows us to improve flight operations for the Kleos Scouting Mission and inform development of subsequent missions,” Miles Ashcroft, CTO of Kleos Space said.

“The Kleos payload is co-hosted on the first Faraday mission from In-Space where we have made use of tried and tested satellite technology to offer customers reliable and responsive low-cost access to space as a service,” Tony Holt, CTO of In-Space said.

“We look forward to supporting Kleos over the coming years on their mission and development programmes,” Doug Liddle, CEO of In-Space said.