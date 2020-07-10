Boron Molecular, KISCO and CSIRO kick off new industry partnership for flexible phone screen materials

There has been a partnership agreement between Melbourne-based company Boron Molecular; South Korean manufacturer the Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation (KISCO); and CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency to take a step closer to developing the next generation of flexible phone screens and other high tech products.

CSIRO and KISCO will both take a minority shareholding in Boron Molecular. The investment, announced in Seoul on Thursday 9 July, will enable the continued growth of Boron Molecular’s manufacturing capacity in Australia, and use CSIRO technologies to open up global markets.

“We thank CSIRO for their long-term trust in, and support for our company,” Zoran Manev, managing director, Boron Molecular, which originally spun out of CSIRO 20 years ago said.

“Now with the manufacturing capability, international reach and reputation of KISCO, we can offer CSIRO’s chemical technologies at scale to a global market.”

Boron Molecular and KISCO will use a suite of CSIRO technologies to enable manufacturing of high purity precision engineered polymers for flexible electronics, and many other applications in health, industry and agriculture.

Dr John Tsanaktsidis, Advanced Fibres and Chemical Industries Research Director at CSIRO, said this partnership will see CSIRO continue to use its science to strengthen local businesses and create future industries and jobs.

“The new agreement will bolster Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capability, create local jobs and open the door for Boron Molecular to further commercialise CSIRO’s technology in new global markets via KISCO’s international links and production capacity,” Tsanaktsidis said.

“Our partnership with KISCO and Boron Molecular builds on over 40 years of CSIRO’s technological leadership in chemical processing and polymers, which has led to Australia’s plastic banknote technology, extended wear contact lenses, biodegradable plastics for biomedical applications, and many other products.”

KISCO CEO and President Dr Sung Yong Cho said they will initially focus on flexible electronics.

“We’re looking forward to making the first products from this new partnership available to Korean electronics companies this year,” Cho said.

“CSIRO is a powerhouse of chemistry and materials research and through our partnership with Boron Molecular we can scale up and deliver this research to new markets.”

CSIRO processes and technologies that Boron Molecular are commercialising include: