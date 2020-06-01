Keeping your business on track with Stockee Smart Shelf

When working on a project, running out of stock in a critical moment is detrimental to your bottom line. Ineffective practices around inventory management leads to overstocking, obsolescence, poor availability and lost productivity. To combat this, Stockee Smart Shelf was implemented by RS Components, leading global supplier of industrial components and tools, to ensure your supplier is immediately notified when stocks are close to depletion.

Through implementing a supermarket-style inventory system, the RS Stockee System requires minimal effort to bring maximum efficiency to your workplace. Stockee Smart Shelf automates old Kanban systems and measures available stocking in real time so you can keep track of current stock levels. The intelligent shelving system detects the remaining product via the total weight of the bin, eliminating the need for stocktake which enables staff to focus more on the task at hand.

The RS Stockee Smart Shelf system can be easily incorporated into your business as the reordering system can be integrated to your ERP system. Quantity information is transmitted to the Stockee server in the cloud and as stock runs low, sends an automated replenishment email to re-order products, improving MRO practices to reduce time lost in managing and delivering essential supplies for projects.

Craig Mitchell, commercial manager – Value Added Services, ANZ for RS Components says this style of inventory management innovation is something that the business prides itself on: “We’re in the business of delivering products on time and ensuring that our customers have what they need when they need it. This Stockee solution does that and more.”

For a low maintenance, innovative solution that will change and effectively improve the efficiency of your workplace, look no further than the RS Stockee Smart Shelf.

RS Components is the world’s leading high-service distributor of electronics, automation and control components, tools and consumables, serving over one million customers globally. With operations across 32 countries and a global network of distribution centres worldwide, the company ships more than 44,000 parcels daily.

To find out more information on Stockee Smart Shelf, visit their website at: au.rs-online.com/stockee or nz.rs-online.com/stockee