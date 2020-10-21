Zuideveld Marchant Hur Architects (ZMH) has been appointed to design a new $8 million trades workshop at Central Regional TAFE’s Kalgoorlie campus.

The state-of-the-art workshop will expand training for plant mechanics and engineering trades, which will support the workforce needs of the resources industry across the Goldfields region.

The project includes an additional $2 million for the installation of industry-standard training equipment for existing workshops on campus, bringing the total investment to $10 million.

Construction of the new workshop and equipment upgrades will unlock local jobs, and the new workshop will increase student capacity on campus when completed.

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said the upgrade will enable more opportunities for more young people seeking long-term employment.

“With ZMH on board as the lead project architect, Kalgoorlie is a step closer to a state-of-the-art trades training workshop that will be an enormous boost for the Goldfields,” she said.

The Kalgoorlie TAFE upgrades were announced in July as part of the WA Recovery Plan, which will see a record $167.4 million invested to fund upgrades to essential infrastructure across Western Australia’s five TAFE colleges which will also create jobs during construction.

Site analysis at the Cheetham Street campus is anticipated to get underway before the end of the year, with construction expected to start in August 2021.

This project is part of $5.5 billion WA Recovery Plan to guide WA through COVID-19 recovery.

Mining and Pastoral Region MLC, Kyle McGinn, said he was pleased to see the quick progress of the project, announced by WA Premier Mark McGowan in August.

“This project is vital in providing the skills required to serve and enhance the resources industry in Western Australia, and I am thrilled to see it moving quickly,” he said.

“It is also critical to ensuring young people in the area have access to training pathways into meaningful work which will only benefit the Goldfields region in the future.”