The Jobs and Skills Summit at Canberra concluded last week, bringing all stakeholders together to agree on 36 immediate actions to build a stronger economy for Australia.

At the summit, the government pledged to take forward initiatives to help build a bigger, well-trained and productive workforce, boost wages and living standards, and create more opportunities for Australians.

The Federal Government, led by prime minister Anthony Albanese, has also said that full employment, productivity growth and equal opportunities for women are key objectives of its economic and fiscal policy.

The 36 key initiatives include:

Additional $1 billion in joint Federal-State funding for fee-free TAFE in 2023 and accelerated delivery of 465,000 fee-free TAFE places

A one-off income credit for age pensioners

Flexibility in utilising $575 million in the National Housing Infrastructure

Modernising Australia’s workplace relations laws

Amending the Fair Work Act to strengthen access to flexible working arrangements, flexibility in unpaid parental leave, and strengthen protection against discrimination and harassment

Improving access to jobs and training pathways for women, First Nations people, regional Australians and culturally and linguistically diverse people

Increase in the permanent Migration Program ceiling to 195,000 in 2022-23 to help ease workforce shortages

Extending visas and relaxing work restrictions on international students to strengthen the pipeline of skilled labour

Many of the suggestions and ideas discussed at the summit will be explored further as part of the Employment White Paper to follow the summit. The government will release the terms of reference for the White Paper and begin accepting submissions in late September.

The summit was held on 1st – 2nd September 2022 and involved the government, employers, unions and the broader community.

Minister for industry and science, Ed Husic, thanked the attendees of the summit and welcomed their dedication and commitment over the two-day summit.

“The spirit of cooperation that you have brought is extremely important because the country faces challenges ahead that require long-term thinking and we need to tackle them together.”

The Jobs and Skills Summit outcomes document can be viewed in full here.