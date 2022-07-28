Jobs and Skills Australia aims to address the skills crisis

The Australian government is taking immediate action to address the urgent skills crisis by introducing legislation to establishSkills Australia Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA).

Jobs and Skills Australia will be a new independent agency, responsible for providing advice to government to underpin Australia’s response to current, emerging and future labour market and workforce skills and training needs, to improve employment opportunities and economic growth.

JSA will work closely with state and territory governments, as well as industry, employers, trade unions and training providers to ensure a shared understanding of the key issues facing Australia’s labour market.

Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O’Connor, said it is a critical priority for the government.

“As a nation we are experiencing skills and labour shortages across industries that are vital to the health and wellbeing of Australians and our economy,” O’Connor said. “It’s vital to plan and to act to ensure that Australia has the skills it needs.”

JSA will also examine the adequacy of the VET system in delivering these skills and make sure Australians of all backgrounds have the training and skills to access job opportunities now and in future.

“Establishing an interim Jobs and Skills Australia director will enable its critical work to commence quickly, while extensive consultation on the ongoing functions and structure of JSA occurs,” O’Connor said.

Jobs and Skills Australia will also have a tripartite approach with state and territory governments, industry, employers, unions and training providers, and promote a training system that meets the needs of employees, employers and the economy.

“JSA will build on the work started by the National Skills Commission, but with a much broader remit to address issues in the skills and training sector, while forging closer partnerships with key stakeholders. It will also play an active role in workforce planning to look at future trends,” O’Connor said.

“The Albanese government has wasted no time and introducing JSA will make a real difference. It is a step towards addressing the nation’s skills crisis, contributing to productivity improvements, economic growth and creating more secure and better employment opportunities for Australian workers.”