Invitation list finalised for jobs and skills summit

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calls on a “culture of co-operation” as concerns swirl over the summit being overtaken by unions.

Treasurer Jim Chalmer’s list of 143 names has been released ahead of tomorrow’s program in Canberra.

There’s an equal number of representatives from unions and the business sector – both making up a quarter of all invitees.

Among the attendants will be Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, state premiers, chief ministers and 19 executives of major companies, including BHP boss Mike Henry, Alan Joyce from Qantas and Christine Holgate from Toll Group Express.

Academics made up 15 per cent of the list for the summit, while community groups (14 per cent) and Lobby groups (12 per cent) will also be well represented.

Charities including the Brotherhood of St Laurence have a seat at the table, as well as the Australian Council of Social Service.

NSW Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet was disappointed that the agenda had been “overtaken by unions,” saying, “That is not what we need here. We need a productivity discussion.”

In a key address, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he wants to change the problems of the last decade – helping recover flat wages and a decline in skills and training.

Speaking of his perceived woes of the past decade, Albanese said, “A workplace relations system that’s not delivering productivity gains for business or pay rises for workers.”

Meanwhile, National Skills Week’s chairman Brian Wexham noted that investment in apprenticeships and traineeships has never been more important. There are good signs, with data from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) showing there were 349,235 apprentices and trainees in-training as at 31 December 2021, 16.8 percent higher than at the same time in 2020.

“On the flipside, when compared to the December quarter 2020, commencements in trade and non-trade occupations were down 31.1 percent and 32.9 percent respectively. Within this decline, industry sectors with the largest absolute decreases were construction (36.7 percent), manufacturing (48.5 percent),” he said.

Sharon Robertson, CEO Innovation and Business Skills Australia (IBSA) Group, said

skills development is fundamental to our ability to address current labour shortages and realise the opportunities in manufacturing.

“National Skills Week plays an important role and IBSA is proud to be one of its partners. Some of the key topics covered at IBSA Group’s Manufacturing Skills Forum on 17 August were the need for skills qualifications and training to keep pace with the rapid advancements in technology and mechanisms like micro-credentials and professional returnships for combating labour shortages.”

Now in its twelfth year, National Skills Week 2022 was held last week, August 22 to 28, inviting Australians to explore the Universe of Skills on offer through Vocational Education and Training.