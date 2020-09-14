Investment to make more WA SMEs “Defence-Ready”

Defence Issues Minister Paul Papalia today launched the $200,000 Defence-Ready Initiative to empower more local businesses to join the defence industry supply chain.

Eligible Western Australian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be able to apply for up to $10,000 to improve their business capabilities in areas of need and help Western Australian industry meet Defence’s requirements.

“Western Australia’s defence industry continues to grow, and it’s important that the State Government helps eligible and motivated businesses to pivot their offerings and become Defence-Ready.

“It’s the perfect time for local SMEs to capitalise on WA’s competitive advantage in the defence industry, and I encourage businesses to take advantage of this initiative to explore what they can offer within the supply chain,” Defence Issues Minister Paul Papalia said.

Businesses can use the funds to meet a broad range of initiatives to improve their capability and capacity to provide for Defence.

Examples include gaining industry certifications and meeting general security and cyber security requirements needed to prepare them for CDIC compliance.

Through the initiative, the state government aims to increase the number of WA businesses that are “Defence-Ready”, and advance their capabilities within the Defence supply chain.

The WA Defence-Ready Initiative supports the WA Government’s vision for the Defence sector to become a key pillar of the Western Australian economy, and support businesses to become more competitive in bids to win Defence work.