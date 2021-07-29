International Graphite granted $2 million to establish Collie graphite hub

International Graphite, an Australian graphite product manufacturer, will receive $2 million from the Western Australian government to construct its first downstream graphite processing facility in Collie, Western Australia.

The grant from the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund will help create up to 40 full-time local jobs and put stage one of the facility developments into action, which will include graphite micronising and foils product lines.

International Graphite’s new facility will distribute expandable graphite powder to manufacture products for new technologies, such as mobile phones, computers, high-pressure sealants and fire-retardant building materials.

International Graphite is also researching and developing potential to process graphite to produce anode material for lithium-ion batteries.

International Graphite are thrilled with the support and confidence the government has shown in the company.

“This very generous grant enables us to turn our vision into reality,” International Graphite chairman Phil Hearse said.

“In the future, we plan to grow both the volume and the range of products we produce and to be the catalyst for a renewable technologies hub.

“Our business is technology based and fits well with the WA government’s plans to establish a battery industry in WA,” he said.

“We want to use that to put Collie on the world map and to ensure the Collie community benefits from the opportunities before us now – and in the future.”

The Western Australian government has worked hard to attract another 21st century industry to Collie, Western Australian Regional Development minister Alannah MacTiernan said.

“International Graphite selected Collie as a strategic location for the new processing and manufacturing plant, based on existing regional industries and infrastructure, skilled local workforce and ability to access overseas markets,” MacTiernan said.

“This is a big win for Collie’s Just Transition – a collaborative effort by the McGowan government, industry and the community to attract new industries to the region as the world moves away from coal-fired energy production.”

International Graphite’s location at Collie will be a Western Australian industry first, Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns said.

“This is the reason for the Collie Futures Industry Development Fund – to position Collie to be a location of choice for new industries,” Hanns said.

“I’m proud to say that we’ve delivered on this project, which shows the McGowan government’s support for Collie’s Just Transition by creating local jobs for our committed, skilled, local workforce.”