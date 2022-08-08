Inspiring Mackay manufacturing at welding technology showcase

BOC, Weld Australia and Diverseco have launched Weld Australia’s newly formed Mackay Committee at a technology showcase at BOC Mackay’s Gas and Welding store.

Weld Australia CEO, Geoff Crittenden, attended the event along with a panel of welding industry experts who delivered interactive and engaging demonstrations. These featured a welding cobot, EWM welders, EWM Xnet welding quality management software and Soldamatic augmented reality welding simulators.

Regional events that showcase welding automation and technology solutions are critical as Australian manufacturers struggle with the skilled labour shortage and focus on boosting productivity and quality, BOC South Pacific head of Product Management and Manufacturing Applications, Kyle Scott said.

“BOC has been supporting the manufacturing industry in Mackay for over 50 years and believes industry collaboration can help drive growth in the region, supporting the objectives of the Queensland government’s Mackay Manufacturing Hub,” Scott said.

Tony Newnham, head of Welding at BOC South Pacific, said customers with specialised needs are focused on implementing automation and new digital welding technology solutions.

“New technologies have a critical role to play and our partnership with automation specialist Diverseco is delivering welding collaborative robot (cobot) solutions across Australia,” he said.

“Our BOC welding specialists are working closely with customers to implement new gas and welding technologies and as the exclusive distributor of German manufactured EWM products, BOC can help customers enter the world of Industry 4.0 with EWM’s welding quality management software Xnet.

“We congratulate Weld Australia on the launch of the Mackay Committee which will increase engagement with the welding community and nurture the next generation of skilled welders.”

Manufacturing contributes $20 billion a year to Queensland’s economy and regional areas have a key role to play in expanding this contribution, according to Crittenden.

“We are excited to be launching our new Mackay regional committee that will help support businesses and advocate for their interests. Mackay is already home to many first-class, innovative fabricators that service global markets,” he said.

Local manufacturers need to collaborate with industry to solve welding and fabrication challenges, Engineering Industries Australia managing director Jason Rowe said.

“BOC has given excellent technical advice on welding procedures, welding machines and consumables, and correct gas mixtures. This has helped us increase welding efficiencies and quality of output,” Rowe said.

This event followed a Queensland government announcement that $500,000 in grants had been awarded to local businesses in the manufacturing industry, encouraged by the work of the Mackay Manufacturing Hub.