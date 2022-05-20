Inside Advanced Manufacturing Week draws to a close

Today is the last day of Inside Advanced Manufacturing Week in Queensland, where 18 leading advanced manufacturers have been sharing how they have adopted innovative technologies, processes and practices.

From the Gold Coast to Cairns, manufacturers have offered a glimpse into how introducing advanced manufacturing has reduced costs, increased competitiveness, grown their business and created jobs.

Inside Advanced Manufacturing Week was launched on Monday 16 May at SimTech Creations in Yatala.

“The Palaszczuk government’s Inside Advanced Manufacturing initiative is designed to help manufacturers across the state get first-hand, practical information from businesses who have successfully transitioned to advanced manufacturing and drive economic growth,” minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said.

“This week is about manufacturers and supply chain partners getting behind-the-scenes, expert-guided facility tours and real-life examples of how Industry 4.0 techniques, technologies, systems and services have transformed businesses and made them national and global market leaders.”

Manufacturers face a rapidly changing business landscape, Butcher said.

“Through Inside Advanced Manufacturing, these community-minded manufacturers are supporting Queensland to become an international market leader in the delivery of advanced manufacturing technologies,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, SimTech Creations general manager Daniel Egar said the initiative brings together industry, government and educational institutions to collaborate and grow manufacturing in Queensland.

“We participated last year, as delegates, and appreciated being able to connect and discuss the opportunities and issues around Industry 4.0 with others in the sector,” he said.

“We are thrilled to have been invited to be an exhibitor this year and look forward to sharing our own experiences to help other manufacturers modernise and grow.”

Rheinmetall NIOA Munitions (RNM) project manager, Jeff Crabtree, said RNM looked forward to showcasing their purpose-built facility in Maryborough and sharing how technology and training ensured they met the exacting demands of the global marketplace.

“Knowledge-sharing initiatives like this are vital in understanding the seismic shift happening in manufacturing and our tour will demonstrate how investment in best practice manufacturing can deliver world class capability and capacity,” Crabtree said.

“We look forward to hosting manufacturers to support the transformation of Queensland manufacturing capability and support the strengthening of our sovereign defence industry.”

According to Butcher, the week of collaborative learning is in its third year – and growing bigger and better every year.

For more information on Inside Advanced Manufacturing Week, visit www.rdmw.qld.gov.au/manufacturing/assistance-programs/inside-advanced-manufacturing.