Input sought on Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise

The Department of Defence is now seeking input from industry and academia on the Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) Enterprise, introduced by federal government in March to secure Australia’s sovereign defence capabilities.

Feedback is also being sought regarding potential roles that organisations could play to assist the Commonwealth and Department of Defence in delivering the $1 billion GWEO Enterprise.

The Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise will provide significant opportunities in advanced manufacturing for Australian small to medium sized businesses. To achieve this, the federal government will partner with Australian industry and deliver on its commitment to growing industry and securing jobs.

Building the GWEO Enterprise is a complex undertaking and Defence will work closely with Australian industry, including small and medium business, and academia in its design and development to deliver the required sovereign guided weapons capability.

The Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise will provide the enabling ecosystem to support Defence’s inventory of guided weapons and explosive ordnance. It comprises multiple capability elements including manufacturing, research and development, education and training, test and evaluation, maintenance and repair, storage and distribution and disposal. Balanced investment in each of the GWEO Enterprise capability elements is essential to create a sustainable and enduring enterprise.

Australian Defence is currently in the GWEO Enterprise planning phase, including defining key requirements, and is seeking industry input through a Request for Information. The Request for Information was published on AusTender on 12 July 2021.

An Industry Briefing session was conducted and they are currently conducting One-on-One meetings to provide further context and clarity on the Request for Information, and to answer any initial queries.

For those companies who did not attended the Industry Session, it is available here.

More information on both the Industry Session and the broader Request for Information is available here.