Innovative wearable health device to be produced in Queensland

Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development Steven Miles said the lifesaving medical technology developed by WearOptimo and backed by The Australian National University will improve the care of seriously ill patients.

“The new technology is a wearable ‘sticker-like’ sensor that’s inexpensive, painless and gives fast and accurate results in real-time,” Miles said.

“The new technology can detect dehydration and could replace frequent blood testing for various diseases.

“It’s exciting that such a revolutionary medical technology will be manufactured and distributed globally from Queensland.

“WearOptimo expects more than 90 direct new high-value jobs created over the next five years with the potential for many more in the future.” Miles said the Queensland Government is supporting WearOptimo through the Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program.

“The project will see the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Queensland that will be the only one of its kind in Australia,” he said.

WearOptimo Founder and CEO, Professor Mark Kendall said WearOptimo was founded in 2018 to develop next generation wearable devices for continuous monitoring in precision heath.

“At WearOptimo we see our role as helping to change the world,” Kendall said.

“The Microwearables we’re working on will empower individuals and their health care providers.

“For example, some of our sensors will detect and alert you to dehydration while people are on the job, or to dehydration in the elderly. Another type of our sensors will help with the early detection of heart attacks and cardiovascular disease, which is responsible for 20 million deaths per year.

“We’re working on tackling some of the biggest killers on the planet, so it is a real thrill to receive this important support for our important work.

Ian Griffiths, CEO Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF) welcomed the partnership.

“The long-standing collaboration with WearOptimo has created novel microstructures on a research scale.

“We now look forward to further supporting a technology born of our tools into the next phase of production.”

WearOptimo will engage with local industry partners including to manufacture and supply electronic components, printed circuit boards, plastic parts, packaging, and the development of custom software and apps.

The project aligns with the government’s QueenslandBiomedical 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan to make Queensland a globally competitive Asia-Pacific biomedical hub by 2027.

The Essential Goods and Supply Chain Program that was announced in May 2020 to help Queensland manufacturers make essential goods such as personal protective equipment, health consumables and devices.