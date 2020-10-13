Innovation Hub invests $28 million in Australian Industry

The second biggest contract ever awarded by the Defence Innovation Hub is among nine new contracts worth more than $28 million to have been signed with organisations across Australia.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the contracts were further evidence that the Morrison Government is continuing to back defence industry during COVID-19 by investing in innovative businesses and supporting jobs growth.

About 84 per cent of Defence Innovation Hub investment has now been with Australian small and medium sized businesses and research organisations.

“I’m delighted to see the Defence Innovation Hub continuing to provide Australian businesses with opportunities that could enhance Defence capability,” Minister Price said.

Two of these organisations, BlueZone Group and QinetiQ, were awarded contracts to further develop promising technologies that have previously received funding through the Defence Innovation Hub.

BlueZone Group won a second Defence Innovation Hub contract valued at more than $7 million – the Hub’s second biggest contract to date.

It will be used to continue the development of the Wave Glider Unmanned Surface Vehicle technology.

“BlueZone Group’s technology has the potential to greatly improve the Navy’s situational awareness when operating in marine environments,” Minister Price said.

QinetiQ was awarded a $4.8 million contract to develop an innovative technology that could be used to better regulate air quality in submarines.

This system has the potential to offer significant improvements on existing systems by significantly reducing size, weight and power requirements.

“These contracts demonstrate the significant investment the Government is making in game-changing maritime technologies for our Navy,” Minister Price said.

The Defence Innovation Hub has awarded more than $270 million in innovation contracts since December 2016.