Innovation challenges to fast-track medtech manufacturing

Victorian Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy Jaala Pulford has announced $400,000 in funding for two new innovation challenges to fast-track the development of healthcare products.

The Aikenhead Centre for Medical Discovery Medtech Challenge and the Swinburne LivingAT Health Innovation Challenge will strengthen ties between allied health workers, researchers, developers and manufacturers while propelling the commercialisation of new ideas.

The Aikenhead Centre for Medical Discovery Medtech Challenge will focus on creating special equipment to assist people with conditions including type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis and neurological conditions such as epilepsy.

While customised designs for new mobility aids, like wheelchairs and walkers, are expected to come out of the Swinburne LivingAT Health Innovation Challenge.

The programs are funded by the Australian Medtech Manufacturing Centre – a Labor Government initiative for the state’s push to become a global leader in healthcare design and innovation, while building local manufacturing capability and creating jobs.

Jaala Pulford, Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy, said the program is backing the brightest minds to innovate and design new technologies that will assist people with disabilities or health conditions such as diabetes and osteoarthritis to live more independently and improve their quality of life.

“We’re supporting local production of health and medtech products to create new local jobs, reduce our reliance on overseas suppliers and protect us from supply chain disruptions.”

Victoria’s medtech sector is one of the fastest growing local industries, generating $21.4 billion in revenue and $3.5 billion in exports and supporting more than 31,400 jobs across industries.