Infigen has been awarded a retail contract to supply Tesla fast-charging supercharger stations with energy as the company’s Lake Bonney Wind Farm and Battery nears full commercial operation, according to the South Australian Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan.

Tesla is one of the new commercial customers supported by the company’s expansion into the South Australian retail electricity market, with the final stages of testing now underway.

“Not only will the Lake Bonney Battery use Tesla batteries to store energy, it will also allow Infigen to fuel electric cars at Tesla Superchargers across Australia,” van Holst Pellekaan said.

“Assets such as the Lake Bonney Wind Farm and Battery provide reliable, affordable and renewable electricity to this state’s commercial and industrial customers.”

Located adjacent to the 278.5 MW Lake Bonney Wind Farm, Infigen’s 25 megawatt/52 megawatt hour lithium-ion battery system is a $38 million development, partly co-funded by the South Australian Government and ARENA.

According to Minister van Holst Pellekaan, the wind farm and battery will help increase competition in the retail electricity market and make power more secure for South Australian businesses.

“It will allow South Australia to incorporate more renewable energy into the system and move towards net-100% renewable energy in the 2030’s.”