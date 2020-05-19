The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) has opened the COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register to unite manufacturers, suppliers and customers through a self-managed platform.

The website, backed by the federal government, will initially combine AMGC’s COVID-19 Manufacturer Response Register database of 2500 submissions with a further 600 local businesses.

The capability matching feature of the platform allows companies to post a need, solution or capability online, which would be shared on a live community feed.

The supply matching feature helps suppliers connect with organisations looking for crucial supplies across the manufacturing value chain, be it research, design, production or service and support.

Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said finding a solution to connect local supply and demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) was at the forefront of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“This digital platform is the missing puzzle piece that will unlock widespread collaboration across the manufacturing sector and boost domestic capability by creating and expanding local supply chains,” she said.

“The matchmaking platform has already resulted in local businesses pivoting to produce essential medical supplies for COVID-19 – keeping Australians in work and building long term capability in the recovery phase.

“Importantly, the platform can be used by hospitals, GPs and community groups to find Australian suppliers of essential products such as hand sanitiser, ventilators and PPE not just now but into the future as well.

“I have said right throughout this pandemic that I don’t want Australian production of essential medical supplies to be a flash in the pan. This needs to be capability that industry maintains well after we come out the other side.”

AMGC Managing Director Dr Jens Goennemann said the willingness of Australian manufacturers to support the current crisis demonstrates the strength of the industry.

“Australian manufacturers are highly skilled, resilient and willing, and this enhanced platform allows them to continue to support the COVID-19 response while offering their services to a broader range of potential customers,” he said.

“Collaboration is key to the manufacturing industry’s continued success and we encourage manufacturers, suppliers and customers to leverage the platform to benefit all participants.

“We want to ensure that the overwhelming offers of support from manufacturers, suppliers and individuals live as a resource and continue to provide solutions long after this pandemic.”

Businesses were identified through the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources’ recent Request for Information on PPE production capability.