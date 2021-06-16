Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program reduces emissions

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced the pending launch of the $43 million Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program under the 2021-22 Federal Budget. It will aim to identify opportunities for reducing energy costs and emissions in the industrial sector.

In the first round, the Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program will provide $25M in funding to support feasibility and engineering studies. It will establish the business case for replicable projects that demonstrate energy efficiency and decarbonisation technology solutions for industry.

Funding will be available for companies and organisations in the agriculture, mining, manufacturing, gas supply, water supply, waste services and data centre sectors.

The program will look to fund studies into industrial solutions that deliver transformational improvement in energy efficiency or greenhouse gas emissions, sharing knowledge leading to replication across similar industry settings. Applicants can seek $100,000 to $500,000 for feasibility studies or $250,000 to $5M for engineering studies.

Applications for the initial round will open on Tuesday 6 July 2021. Interested applicants should review the Industrial Energy Transformation Studies Program Round 1 Guidelines.

Since the program was announced in September last year as part of the Federal government’s first Low Emissions Technology Statement, ARENA has sought feedback from industry associations on key design elements.

The program will help accelerate the decarbonisation of the industrial sector, including heavy industry, ARENA CEO Darren Miller said.

“While we’re at the early stages of helping industry transition to increased use of renewable energy, this program will allow us to get a better idea of the innovative solutions out there that can help to reduce emissions and deliver transformative change in the sector,” Miller said.

“We’re looking for studies into projects with significant emissions reduction potential, replicability and backed with strong corporate ambition that can provide a pathway to Australia achieving the government’s low emissions objective.

“We believe that Australian industry is ready to take the next step in creating ideas and knowledge that will position Australia for a low carbon future,” he said.

ARENA has provided almost $100M in funding to support energy and emissions reduction initiatives in the industrial sector, including the Australian Alliance for Energy Productivity Renewable Energy for Process Heat studies, ERM Power’s Advancing Renewables in the Manufacturing Sector study, ClimateWorks’ Industrial Energy Transformation Initiative and an emission reduction study in the alumina sector by Alcoa.