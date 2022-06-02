Industry welcomes new ministers

Organisations and leaders in manufacturing and engineering have welcomed the new Labor Ministers to their new portfolios.

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) and its network of Australian manufacturers congratulated the Hon Ed Husic MP on his appointment to the portfolio of Industry and Science and Senator Tim Ayres on being appointed as Assistant Minister for Manufacturing.

The new Labor appointments include Ed Husic (Industry and Science), Chris Bowen (Climate Change and Energy), Jason Clare (Education), Tanya Plibersek (Environment and Water), Murray Watt (Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries), Michelle Rowland (Communications) Madeline King (Resources), Brendan O’Connor (skills and training) and Mark Butler (Health and Aged Care).

Professor Hugh Bradlow, President of Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) congratulated the newly appointed Ministers, “ATSE looks forward to working with the Albanese Government to transform Australia into a technological powerhouse driven by a carbon neutral and sustainable economy, a highly skilled workforce and world-class research activity and commercialisation,” he said

“It is only through targeted policy interventions and strategic investments that Australia will transform our challenges into opportunities to decarbonize, digitize and diversify our economy.”

“Australians thrust climate change into the spotlight at the ballot box. While targets paving the way to net zero emissions by 2050 and 43 per cent by 2030 are welcome – we need a more urgent, ambitious and codified interim target for 2030. This must be coupled with a rapid transition to renewable energy and electric vehicles which leverages Australia’s abundant wind and solar energy advantage,” said Professor Bradlow.

ATSE said it looks forward to collaborating with the government in transforming Australia into a STEM superpower through bolder strategic R&D investment and addressing the shortfall in STEM skilled workers.

“The Academy encourages the Albanese Government to invest further in the STEM teaching workforce by requiring STEM teachers to have related qualifications, provide upskilling opportunities during their teaching careers and incentives to retain STEM teachers, particularly in regional, rural and remote schools,” Bradlow explained.

“The Academy looks forward to working with the newly elected Albanese Government and across the entire Australian parliament as we endeavour to help Australians understand and use technology to solve our most urgent challenges.”

The Academy, which counts more than 900 of Australia’s leading applied scientists, engineers and technologists, looks forward to its continued collaboration with the Australian Government in shaping a technology powered, human driven future for all Australians.