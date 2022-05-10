Indo Pacific 2022 begins

Australia’s global maritime business event, attracting maritime and defence industry, military and government decision-makers from around the world has kicked off in Sydney.

Indo Pacific combines a three-day conference program with an industry exhibition and networking and engagement opportunities that bring the civil and defence maritime communities together to discuss topics affecting the industry today and promote industry capability.

Sydney’s International Convention Centre is set to become a microcosm of the maritime community, defence and commercial. In the exhibition halls, conference rooms and networking functions, it is possible to bump in to anyone from Australia’s Chief of Navy Australia to federal ministers, visiting overseas naval personnel, prime contractors, small to medium enterprise and start-ups.

INDO PACIFIC 2022 is where customer and industry will connect, where commercial maritime and naval defence suppliers will promote their capabilities to decision-makers from around the world, in the only maritime exposition of its kind in the Indo Pacific region.

A range of individual convenors from leading maritime industry, government and academic outlets have helped shaped the program to present six major stakeholder conferences and an additional 17 complementary conferences.

Major conference stakeholders include the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA), Engineers Australia and the Institution for Marine Engineers, Science and Technology (IMarEST), the Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS) and the Defence Science Institute.

They will present:

Royal Australian Navy Sea Power Conference 2022;

Royal Australian Navy King-Hall Naval History Conference 2022;

The International Maritime Conference (IMC2022);

AAUS Autonomy in the Maritime Domain;

The Innovation Pitchfest; and

CIVDEF Civil Defence Conference.

In 2022 the Royal Australian Navy’s Sea Power Conference will explore the broad theme “The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain in the 21st Century – A Commonality of Purpose.”

The theme will explore geopolitics, maritime security and the maritime ecosystem in the Indo-Pacific, the “Grey Zone”, and the importance of cooperative and collaborative regional partnerships.

On track to be the largest iteration yet, INDO PACIFIC 2022 is open and free to attend for those with a professional, defence, governmental agency, business, academic, scientific, operational or response involvement in commercial maritime and naval defence related government and industry sectors.

For more information, visit www.indopacificexpo.com.au.