IMCRC leaves behind $6 billion legacy as it closes its doors

The IMCRC has closed its doors after seven years, leaving behind a legacy of over $4.2 billion in new revenue growth, 6,000+ jobs and $2 billion investment in future R&D by 2030.

Over its lifetime, the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC) purposefully invested $40 million of Commonwealth funding into industry-led research and development (R&D) to grow Australia’s manufacturing capability and capacity and drive real-world commercial outcomes.

In its Achievements and Outcomes Report, the IMCRC summarises the substantial impact and legacy IMCRC leaves for Australian manufacturing.

From its initial pool of funding, the IMCRC catalysed a $254 million project portfolio comprising 71 collaborations between 78 industry partners, 13 universities and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

Backed by a transparent governance structure and clear framework for commercialisation, IMCRC facilitated collaborations that leveraged Industry 4.0 technologies to explore new ideas, business models, products, processes, services and platforms.

Many of these projects are already delivering substantial commercial outcomes that will shape the future of Australian manufacturing, including new revenues, business growth, high-value jobs and global exports.

In 2022, these outcomes were quantified by leading advisory firm ACIL Allen in an independent impact evaluation report, ‘The Impact of IMCRC’.

ACIL Allen found IMCRC’s business model had delivered ‘significant positive impacts for the Australian manufacturing industry’, including economic benefits of more than $4.2 billion by 2030.

Further benefits include the creation of 6,000+ ongoing full-time jobs, 224 collaborations and new partnerships, planned investment of $2 billion in future R&D and a 3,300,000 tonne CO2 reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Reflecting on the term of the CRC, IMCRC’s chair, Ian Macfarlane, said, “What set IMCRC apart was its commitment to operating with strong commercial principals, and in a timeframe that met industry’s needs. This approach enabled IMCRC’s partners to realise significant return on investment, including through the ownership of intellectual property and commercialisation of technology.

“I would like to thank the Board for their tireless dedication to the success of the IMCRC, and CEO and managing director, David Chuter, and his team for their incredible work supporting participants on their innovation journeys. Their efforts have made IMCRC arguably Australia’s most successful CRC.”

IMCRC Director, professor Mary O’Kane AC, added, “IMCRC has been one of the best ever Cooperative Research Centres. Thanks to the hard work and vision of the team and partners, IMCRC leaves behind a considerable legacy.”