ifm partners with Vipac to offer a combined service solution

Automation solutions provider ifm has announced a new partnership with Vipac Engineers & Scientists – a multidisciplinary consultancy providing noise/vibration analysis and investigation capabilities across projects in mining, oil and gas, building and infrastructure, transport and defence.

According to Dave Delany, managing director at ifm, this collaboration will provide customers with a turnkey solution, from digital analysis to hardware installation and aftermarket support.

“ifm’s advanced monitoring products will be supplemented by installation and root cause analysis from Vipac. This will provide greater value to customers, where they can assess the data collected by ifm implements, and identify ways to reduce downtime.”

He adds that processes such as invoicing will become more streamlined, as customers will liaise will a single point of contact to receive the services of both companies.

“It will allow businesses to spend more time focusing on what matters – evolving their capabilities and increasing production efficiency.”

ifm is an established automation solutions provider dedicated to supporting the flexibility and individuality of industrial enterprise. As a global organisation, they are present across various sectors including robotics and automation, food and beverage, mining and resources.

ifm takes the promise of quality seriously and are focused on equipping customers for the benefits of Industry 4.0.

“Tools like IoT software and condition monitoring systems can give users the opportunity to harness data and use it to inform increasingly efficient operations,” says Delany.

“By working alongside Vipac, we can ensure improved service coverage across Australia, giving users an end-to-end solution that includes tailored engineering for individual applications.”

With offices located in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide, Vipac’s team of engineers is well-equipped to implement ifm’s portfolio and provide ongoing service for optimum performance.