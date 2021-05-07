IBSA appoints new board directors

Workforce skills program developers, Innovation and Business Skills Australia (IBSA), has appointed three new directors to its board.

The new directors are Diverseco CEO Brenton Cunningham, TAFE senior executive Jenny Dodd, and BAE Systems Chief People Officer, Danielle Mesa.

IBSA chair Graeme Russell is excited to have industry leaders of the calibre of Cunningham, Dodd and Mesa joining the board.

“They each bring with them a different set of skills and experiences that will help IBSA work even more closely with industry in meeting current and emerging workforce skills needs,” he said.

Russell said IBSA is entering an exciting period with considerable government investment in skills development through the federal government’s Modern Manufacturing Strategy, and planned reforms in the VET sector.

“The push for increased sovereign capability along with the more mobile nature of training delivery is also impacting our work to continually advance the eLearning resources developed by our subsidiary, Australian Training Products,” he said.

“A stronger, more diverse industry-led board will help guide IBSA’s contribution to skilling Australia’s workforce for the decade ahead.”