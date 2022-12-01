Hysata bolsters its global leadership team

Australian electrolyser company Hysata announced multiple leadership hires as it accelerates the scale-up of its high-efficiency electrolyser and builds commercial momentum globally.

The recent hires come off the back of the appointment of Dr Alan Finkel AC as chair of Hysata’s Global Advisory Board.

“Our system efficiency (41.5kWh/kg) is truly transformational, and we are building a world-class team across multiple engineering and commercial disciplines to ready the company for mass manufacturing,” said Paul Barrett, CEO of Hysata.

“The quality of talent we are attracting demonstrates the draw that our technology is having on people who want to make a major impact on shifting the world away from fossil fuels to clean energy. We are on track to have 100 employees this time next year.”

Daniel Tas Sandermann will join Hysata as head of Europe in March 2023, moving on from his role as vice president of Energy Systems at Ørsted, the world’s largest developer of offshore wind power.

In the role, Sandermann will be responsible for working with customers and partners in the region and exploring manufacturing opportunities in Europe.

Michael Hipwood has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of Hysata. With over 20 years’ finance experience, Hipwood was previously CFO at Tritium where he led the electric vehicle recharging company to public listing on the NASDAQ in January 2022.

Prior to Tritium, he was CFO and board member at Boeing Australia, where he was responsible for all commercial operations.

Dr Scott Abrahamson has been appointed head of engineering, responsible for a growing team of engineers working to scale-up Hysata’s capillary-fed electrolyser system and associated manufacturing lines to multi-gigawatt scale production. He is responsible for ensuring the quality, reliability and supply chain robustness of every component.

Dr Abrahamson has spent 20 years in high tech, working at Apple and Western Digital. At Western Digital he was responsible for all mechanics and controls, developing up to 10 products simultaneously, supporting supply chain development and engaging suppliers and manufacturing.

“I am delighted to officially welcome Michael, Daniel and Scott to the team and am confident their expertise and passion will support Hysata’s commercialisation plans, helping get our transformational product to the market as soon as possible,” Barrett concluded.