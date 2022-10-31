Hunter class frigate propeller prototypes to be made in Australia

Propellers for Australia’s elite submarine-hunting warships are a step closer to being made in Australia, delivering a critical local capability for future naval shipbuilding programs.

BAE Systems Australia has awarded WA-based company VEEM a $1.76 million contract to manufacture two prototype propeller blades and a propeller hub for their Hunter class frigates under the guidance of OEM Kongsberg Maritime.

This is the final test of VEEM’s capability to manufacture to the Hunter’s stringent requirements and is a significant milestone for the Perth-based marine technology company, as it endeavours to become a defence-qualified warship propeller manufacturer for the Hunter program.

BAE Systems Australia managing director — maritime, Craig Lockhart, said “I am delighted VEEM is progressing with its journey to join the Hunter class frigate supply chain, and congratulate Kongsberg Maritime for supporting VEEM and our efforts to grow Australian industry capability (AIC).

“Building AIC is more than just spending money in Australia – it is about working with small and medium local companies to ensure they have the right cyber security systems in place, the right equipment and tools and the right workforce to manufacture and assemble parts of what is arguably the most complex warship on Earth.”

BAE Systems Australia is building nine anti-submarine warfare Hunter class frigates for the Royal Australian Navy and through the Hunter Class Frigate Program, is committed to maximising opportunities for the Australian industry.

“We have already placed contracts with more than 50 Australian businesses to support the Hunter program’s prototyping phase, and we are close to contracting more local companies for equipment and parts manufacture, supply and assembly for the first three Hunter class frigates,” Lockhart added.

“Building a sovereign industrial capability brings local jobs, prosperity, intellectual property and security for the nation – for Hunter and naval shipbuilding programs beyond.”

Since 2020, VEEM has been supported by marine technology company Kongsberg Maritime, which is the propeller supplier for BAE Systems’ Type 26 frigates currently under construction in the UK. The Hunter class frigate design is based on the Type 26.

Should VEEM’s prototype propellers meet requirements and pass Kongsberg Maritime’s quality approvals, it will pave the way for VEEM to be down-selected for the next phase – propeller manufacture for the first batch of three Hunter class frigates.

VEEM managing director, Mark Miocevich said, “We are excited that the project is moving closer to full production. This project brings with it immense challenges that to date our team, working collaboratively with all partners, have successfully met.

“The project will bring investment, employment and key sovereign industrial capability into Western Australia at a time where it is evident how easily global supply chains can be disrupted.”

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) country manager Jamie Kilsby said, “KM recognise AIC is a fundamental and essential component of Australian Defence-related shipbuilding and sustainment.

“Not only are we very happy with the casting and machining capabilities of the VEEM organisation but culturally they have been excellent to work with and are testament to the Australian ‘can do’ attitudem.”

VEEM is expected to commence work on the prototype propeller blades at its Canning Vale facility in November 2022, and will complete the work by March 2024.

The blades will be the same weight and size of those on the Hunter class, but they won’t be used on the first warship as they will be subject to destructive testing to verify procedures that will be used in the manufacturing process.

Shipbuilders working on the Hunter program are currently manufacturing five prototype ship blocks to test and refine the processes, systems, tools, facilities and workforce skills ahead of construction of the first Hunter ship blocks in May 2023, which will become part of the first ship.