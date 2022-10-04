$2.35 million housing manufacturing hub to be set up in Portland

The Victorian state government is backing more jobs in regional Victoria with a new housing manufacturing hub to be set up in Portland.

Minister for regional development Harriet Shing recently announced an $800,000 investment from the state government’s Portland Diversification Fund. The funding will enable Geelong-based manufacturer FormFlow to transform the unused Portland airport hangar into a housing manufacturing hub.

The $2.35 million housing manufacturing hub will be capable of producing up to 200 relocatable houses a year for the Glenelg Shire and surrounding regions.

The project will create 50 full-time jobs and an estimated 150 indirect jobs, and once complete will establish a new industry for the Portland district.

The hub will have the capacity to manufacture housing for key workers and seasonal workers, as well as housing for National Disability Insurance Scheme participants, and for emergency responses.

“We know that housing availability is a major factor in social and economic growth across rural and regional communities – and this manufacturing hub is part of the solution,” Shing said.

“We’re delivering more homes where they’re needed most and attracting more workers to Portland, to ensure the area is economically strong now and into the future.”

Founded in 2016, FormFlow manufactures both commercial and residential modular buildings, utilising pre-fabricated building systems that can adapt to changing needs.

The manufacturing hub is one of a range of initiatives the Government is investing in to address workforce shortages and housing availability across south west Victoria. This investment is drawn from the $1 million allocated from the $7.5 million Portland Diversification Fund to fast-track projects that create more housing for workers.

The fund forms part of the $17.4 million Portland Economic Diversification Plan which supports investment to create sustainable long-term jobs growth and better opportunities for locals.

The Plan builds on the Government’s almost $36 billion record investment across regional and rural Victoria since 2015.