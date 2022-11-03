Home-grown innovations spotlighted at IMCRC showcase

The Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC), yesterday opened its two-day Australian Manufacturing Innovation Showcase at The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne.

On display were the innovative outcomes of over 40 collaborative manufacturing research and development (R&D) projects between ambitious Australian businesses and research organisations, including 13 leading universities and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

With support and co-funding from IMCRC, each project has explored, developed and applied advanced technologies such as additive manufacturing, robotics, data analytics and augmented and virtual reality to deliver transformative business models, products and services.

Outcomes on show include Ausdrill’s rock scaling robotic system, Boral’s ultra-sustainable concrete and Monitum’s automated displacement monitoring device, Kurloo.

Commenting on the Showcase, IMCRC’s chair Ian MacFarlane said, “In 2016, IMCRC embarked on a mission to help catalyse the transformation of Australia’s manufacturing sector through collaborative investment, research impact and innovation.

“Six years on, and our efforts and the efforts of our project partners have culminated in a portfolio of 71 R&D projects and generated more than $230 million in investment into research-led innovation.

“Today, we’ve come together to champion Australian manufacturing, demonstrate research capabilities and share our industry’s successes. Given the challenges many businesses faced through the pandemic, we feel this is more important than ever to do.”

IMCRC’s CEO and managing director David Chuter added, “IMCRC’s Showcase is celebration of the breadth and depth of Australian manufacturing innovation today.

“Our industry partners, many of whom are small to medium enterprises (SMEs), have tapped into Australia’s research expertise and delivered some truly remarkable innovations for the sector and will continue to do so in years to come as their investments mature.

“While IMCRC’s projects are diverse in nature, spanning from medtech to mining, our research and industry partners stand united by their efforts to transform Australian manufacturing and achieve real-world commercial outcomes.

“Although IMCRC concludes at the end of 2022, it leaves behind a clear framework for research collaboration and commercialising manufacturing innovation – one defined by its capacity to remove barriers for SMEs and build enduring and productive relationships between university and industry.”