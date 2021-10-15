HILT CRC appoints a new CEO to achieve net zero in heavy industry

The Heavy Industry Low-carbon Transition Cooperative Research Centre (HILT CRC), Australia’s leading collaboration transforming heavy industry for the low-carbon economy, has appointed Felicity Lloyd as their new CEO.

Lloyd is currently the National Business Improvement and Sustainability manager for Adbri, a core partner in the HILT CRC.

Australia’s leading companies in the heavy industrial sector embarked on a program that will enable a step-change in the rate at which they transition toward zero net-carbon emissions, via HILT CRC.

University of Adelaide Professor Gus Nathan led the bid for the HILT CRC. The CRC was awarded $39 million in cash support over ten years from the federal government to unlock more than $175 million in investment from its partners that are located around the country. It will also fund the collaborative venture between heavy industry, government and researchers, who will accelerate the transition to a sustainable future for Australia.

Lloyd currently serves as industry lead for Program Two in the HILT CRC. She is a chemical engineer and graduate of the University of Adelaide and has been involved in the university’s Centre for Energy Technology.

A recruitment firm was engaged to assist with the recruitment of the CEO, and the position was advertised. A selection panel established by the HILT CRC interviewed applicants and determined Lloyd to be the most outstanding candidate.

Lloyd will commence as the HILT CRC CEO in December 2021.