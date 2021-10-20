High strength alloys to be developed by AML3D and Deakin’s IFM

AML3D Limited has signed a framework agreement to partner with Deakin University’s Institute for Frontier Materials (IFM) to develop next generation materials and alloys tailored to WAM.

The partnership will focus on optimising technology for high strength alloys as wire feedstock for 3D printing and welding markets. It will support the design of alloys that will deliver high strength wire coil for printing, with no need for subsequent post processing.

This will open up new markets and applications for WAM, such as maintenance and repair tasks where WAM can be directly applied to existing vehicles and structures (where a subsequent heat treatment might not be feasible).

“The successful development of these alternative alloys provides significant potential upside for our business, not only through its application in WAM and providing for other wire-fed DED processes, but the sales as a standalone feedstock product with widespread applications,” AML3D managing director Andrew Sales said.

“The intended production of wire feedstock will provide an alternative within the general welding technology market that exceeds current applications. Whilst application through WAM will provide customers greater flexibility in their choice of metal alloys, further enhancing the market leading position of our technology.”

The new technology is anticipated to open new target industries and sectors for AML3D, supporting the geographical and sector-based expansion of the company. For example, AML3D and Deakin’s recent high strength aluminium – scandium wire feedstock project targets expansion into the marine, defence and aerospace sectors. Opportunities exist in the Asia Pacific, European and North American markets, while creating opportunity for bespoke wire feedstock sales through specific IP and company branded consumables.

With projects pertaining to the framework agreement currently underway, AML3D has identified additional alloy development opportunities with commercial outcomes which will be scoped separately under the agreement.

“IFM has a long and proud history of partnering with industry to deliver applied research leading to commercial outcomes,” Deakin University senior commercial manager Andrew Rau said.

“This exciting partnership with AML3D is perfectly aligned with the unique facilities and capabilities within IFM and collectively we are looking forward to developing a range of unique alloy solutions enabling AML3D to continue to expand the markets and applications for their patented WAM additive manufacturing process.”