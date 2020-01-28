Australian Research Council (ARC) grants have been awarded to Australian researchers working towards producing better energy storage devices, utilising green hydrogen, and developing technology to accurately assess the performance of various materials.

University of News South Wales’ associate professor Dewei Chu is developing better performing cathode coating materials in order to manufacture more durable and powerful energy storage devices. The project will receive $422,88 in funding from the Australian Research Council (ARC).

Chu will develop high voltage cathode coated with nanoionic thin layers. The expected outcome is high-performance cathodes with enhanced rate capability and cycling life, low fabrication cost and production scalability.

A further $584,731 in ARC funding will go towards developing a new method of producing, storing, and exporting green hydrogen using Australian resources.

The research will be led by professor Craig Buckley from Curtin’s School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, who said that the research would investigate creating a closed-loop energy cycle using green hydrogen and renewable energy sources.

“Our research aims to develop a new method of producing, storing and exporting green hydrogen using Australian resources,” professor Buckley said.

“The project will investigate exporting sodium borohydride, produced from borax using renewable energy, to countries that are seeking hydrogen from renewable sources, rather than fossil fuels.

“By adding water to the sodium borohydride, green hydrogen will be released with the spent material then shipped back to Australia for recycling back to sodium borohydride, creating a closed-loop energy cycle.”

A total of $540,000 will go towards a University of Melbourne project to develop the technology to accurately assess the performance of aluminium cladding, glass facades and skylights under severe hailstorm events.

Announcing the $7.5 million in total funding for 18 new research collaborations, Minister for Education Dan Tehan said the government was committed to “investing in partnerships between universities, industry and government to drive the commercialisation of research.”