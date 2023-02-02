Hendon Semiconductors secures Supply Chain Resilience Grant

The Federal Government’s Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI) Grant is in full swing with $1.3 million for the South Australian manufacturer.

The Government’s SCRI objectives include working with industry to identify supply options to address vulnerabilities, including those identified in the Sovereign Manufacturing Capability Plan, by incentivising Australian businesses to invest in capabilities through new equipment, technology, skills, and processes.

For over 75 years, Hendon Semiconductors Pty Ltd has been designing and manufacturing everything from microelectronic circuits and subassemblies to final turnkey products. The current capabilities service businesses from the defence, medical, life sciences, rail, power distribution, housing, and consumer electronics industries.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to fast-track Hendon\’s modernisation, particularly around our semiconductor and thick-film design and fabrication facility. I\’m passionate about supporting Australian innovation and manufacturing and this grant will help us deliver greatly improved production efficiency, capability and capacity outcomes”, said Jason Gerard, General Manager for Hendon Semiconductors.

A total investment of $2.6M – including the matched funds from Hendon Semiconductors – will allow the company to procure and install state of the art equipment including a horizontal diffusion furnace with nitrogen capability, a laser trimming system, two screen printers, two far-infrared belt dryers, and an automated optical inspection machine.

The upgraded facility will be completed in March 2024 after extensive installation, process improvements, industry 4.0 capabilities and full customer qualifications are completed.

With the support of this grant, Hendon Semiconductor’s modernised facility addresses supply chain vulnerabilities in semiconductor thick-film applications; reducing disruption to domestic supply and service, increasing design and production capability, and increasing supply collaboration. With future growth in international markets, the increased capability creates several new jobs and provides existing employees with critical skills training.