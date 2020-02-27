Helitak equipment to go global thanks to federal grant

After well over a decade of research and development, local manufacturer Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment will soon be fitting its fire-fighting invention to helicopters across the globe, thanks to support from the federal Accelerating Commercialisation grants program.

Making the announcement, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said Helitak Fire Fighting Equipment will receive $497,500 and is among 10 businesses sharing in $3.1 million worth of funding.

“These grants support businesses exhibiting Aussie ingenuity and working to bring their products to life in new and expanding markets,” Andrews said.

“Helitak is an Australian business providing solutions to help battle fires, not just here at home but also overseas.

“They are also an incredible manufacturing success story and with this support from the Morrison Government, the company expects to grow its workforce from around 13 today to 50 within the next 12 months.”

Helitak manufactures aerial firefighting equipment and is located on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. The company’s expandable tank technology does not require modifications to a helicopter’s underbelly and can fill with 4500 litres of water or fire retardant in less than 50 seconds and drop that load in under five seconds.

Since the launch of the Accelerating Commercialisation grants in 2014, 437 grants worth $211 million have been offered to Australian businesses.