Hearing Australia urges action on occupational hearing loss

As National Safe Work month kicks off this month, Hearing Australia urges workers across all industries to protect their ears from dangerously loud sounds.

In Australia, hearing loss due to excessive noise from machinery and power tools is one of the most widespread, yet preventable, workplace injuries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise exposure contributes to 22 per cent of workplace-related health issues.

According to Safe Work Australia, the sectors with the highest rates of workers compensation claims due to occupational hearing loss are construction and manufacturing.

“The workplace is one of the most common sources of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). However, this is by far the most preventable kind of hearing loss,” said Karen Hirschausen, principal audiologist at Hearing Australia.

“Workplace noise can and should be managed by implementing a range of control methods – and that can be as simple as limiting time spent in noisy environments, using quiet equipment and ensuring you wear appropriate hearing protection.”

“Essentially, if you’re in a situation where you need to raise your voice to be understood at conversational distance (1-2 metres), then the noise is probably too loud. Repeated or lengthy exposure to sounds above 85 decibels, which is approximately the level of a forklift or front-end loader, can cause permanent damage,” Hirschausen added.

It’s estimated that over half a million Australian workers experience constant tinnitus, which is a ringing or buzzing sound in the ears. Tinnitus can result in sleep loss, concentration disturbance, decreased sound tolerance, anxiety and depression.

Hirschausen said that early intervention was critical.

“The key is to not delay getting help. Untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, loneliness, mental health problems and reduced quality of life. If you understand the hazards of noise and how to practice good hearing health, you can protect your hearing for life,” said explained.

Hearing Australia managing director, Kim Terrell said the organisation is actively collaborating with stakeholders to co-design initiatives that will help to prevent NIHL in high-risk industries.

For Safe Work Month, Hearing Australia has released a new factsheet titled ‘Protecting your Hearing at Work’ with useful information on noise-induced hearing loss and top tips for protecting your hearing at work.