HDrive hydrogen-powered trucks move into production

HDrive recently announced its entry into the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (HFCV) truck market, with a range of trucks now in production after a successful design and engineering period.

HDrive, a subsidiary of Australian specialist vehicle manufacturer BLK Auto, has already taken several orders for its HFCV trucks, including for a dual control side lifter waste truck and a 6×4 prime mover recently purchased by fuel provider Pure Hydrogen for use by their clients.

HDrive’s HFCV trucks have been designed and engineered in Australia, using high-quality components sourced from its trusted network of suppliers to develop the company’s fuel cell and other market-leading technology.

In a joint venture, HDrive trucks will initially be built at Wisdom (Fujian) Motor Company premises using the proven Ballard Fuel Cells. Wisdom majority shareholders are Ballard and Hong Kong-based investment company Templewater.

The range of trucks will sit alongside BLK Auto’s existing hydrogen coach and electric truck, and bus options.

They are suitable for a variety of heavy-duty industries and with several drivetrain options available, including:

Prime mover hydrogen trucks 4×2 drivetrain, 24 tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) 6×4, 18T to 70T GVW 8×4, 49T GVW

Refuelling trucks – 6×4

Dual control waste trucks – 6×4

Cement mixer trucks – 8×4, 10×4

HDrive is working with its customers to define requirements for other HFCV trucks to suit demand and improve its already comprehensive after sales support, cementing partnerships and supply agreements with world-leading companies.

HDrive managing director Jason Pecotic said, “Moving our trucks from development into production is an exciting milestone for both BLK Auto and HDrive and consolidates our reputation as an innovative commercial vehicle manufacturer.

“As Australia’s leading clean energy commercial vehicle manufacturer, HDrive continues to deliver turnkey commercial vehicle solutions to customers that are competitive on price yet do not give ground on build quality or vehicle performance,.

BLK Auto released Australia’s first hydrogen coach one year ago, which was the culmination of an 18-month research and development program.

Since launch, ten HFCV coaches were ordered for use in Western Australia’s Pilbara region and this success enabled HDrive to accelerate the development of its truck range.