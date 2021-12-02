GraviKart solution awarded for Innovation in Hardware in robotics

Schaeffler, a global automotive and industrial supplier, was awarded the Innovation in Hardware Award for its GraviKart robotic push trolly solution for the manufacturing industry at the International Conference on Social Robotics (ICSR) 2021.

The awards bring together researchers and academics to present their robotic solutions and works to an international multidisciplinary R&D community and representatives from robotics and AI companies to create impactful solutions for the betterment of society.

“We are proud that GraviKart was recognised for its innovation and hardware and systems engineering,” Schaeffler Hub for Advanced Research (SHARE) at NTU director, Boon Siew Han said.

“Winning this award demonstrates our continuous pursuit of developing more intelligent and innovative solutions to transform the future of work and industry processes.”

Smart functionalities for social manufacturing

Designed to infuse functionality with intelligent social behaviours, GraviKart, which features the ability to “listen” and “speak,” is part of Schaeffler’s efforts to reimagine traditional industrial manufacturing robots to support the factory floor workers with their tasks and increase their productivity.

Featuring intuitive user controls and feedback, the GraviKart is an easy-to-use intelligent pushcart that addresses issues that include strenuous pushing and pulling of goods, the presence of blind spots, and difficulty navigating tight spaces.

Built with sensitive haptic and speech recognition technology, the GraviKart understands human gestures and provides visual cues through its built-in LED lights interactively to maximise efficiency and bring greater collaboration between robots and humans.

Creating tomorrow’s technologies through collaboration

The GraviKart initiative is part of Schaeffler’s SHARE program, which comprises a global research network with leading universities worldwide. Focused on applied research in strategically important topics, the SHARE program’s on-campus concept provides a structured approach for a fast and thorough transfer of research output into the industry.

“At Schaeffler, we see robotics as a prominent area of growth in supporting the needs of everyday living and in spearheading the Industry 4.0 revolution,” Boon said.

“By combining our unique expertise in industrial components and systems engineering and cooperating with our educational partners in the region, we look to advance the development of intelligent solutions to pave the way for manufacturing industries for the future.”