Graphene sensing company awarded Defence grant

Victorian graphene sensing company Imagine Intelligent Materials will receive $271,000 to explore and develop applications using advanced materials in military body armour for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The work, which will take place at the company’s facility in North Geelong, aims to reduce maintenance costs and enhance the safety of ADF members.

Imagine Intelligent Materials is a beneficiary of the federal government’s investment into Australian defence industries announced by The Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP.

Imagine Intelligent Materials CEO and executive chairman Chris Gilbey said securing the contract at this point in time was great news for Imagine.

“Our primary focus continues to be on the development of large-scale surfaces that sense, communicate and deliver valuable information,” he said.

“Australian universities are leaders in materials science research.

“At Imagine, we leverage the best scientific and engineering thinking and work to deliver manufacturable, scalable sensing solutions.”

The $14.6 million funding round announced in April is part of an Australian Federal Government commitment of $640 million, delivered through The Defence Innovation Hub.

The Defence Innovation Hub has awarded more than $200 million in innovation contracts, with over 80 per cent of this investment flows to small Australian businesses.