Grants now open to NSW PPE manufacturers

NSW manufacturers of critical Personal Protective Equipment can now apply for a share of almost $5 million in grants to support local jobs and protect local communities against COVID-19.

NSW Treasury executive director, Trade Kylie Bell said a limited number of grants were available, of between $100,000 and $500,000 each.

“NSW has seen firsthand the challenges of ramping up supply of PPE when a pandemic strikes, which is why it remains imperative that we have a regular supply within NSW to meet the long-term challenges of COVID-19,” Bell said.

“The grants for NSW based manufacturers will ensure we have enough equipment available to support the needs of our frontline workers, industry and our citizens during uncertain times.

“It will also stimulate the domestic manufacturing sector within the state and will support jobs as we deal with the immediate crisis and continue to navigate this new way of life.”

Bell said the program would help NSW reduce its dependence on PPE imports and provide security for Australia’s needs into the future.

“Increasing domestic production also supports the growing demand for PPE from industry and our citizens who are looking to return to work and daily routines in a COVID-safe way,” Bell said.

“We have companies in our own backyard that have a great history of manufacturing and NSW Treasury wants to support that. Industry development is so important at a time like this and which is why NSW-based companies that meet the eligibility criteria should apply.”

The new grants will be awarded to existing manufacturers who can demonstrate their ability to ramp up or repurpose production to manufacture face masks, gloves, gowns, disinfectant, and medical grade handwash and soap, or their components. Certain PPE products are not included due to sufficient supply levels in NSW.

The grants are available to existing NSW manufacturers with a turnover of more than $1 million, with applications closing on 12 October 2020.