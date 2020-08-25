Grants to encourage university students into WA defence research

University students are encouraged to consider how their research can support the Western Australian defence industry, with grants of $7,500 or $15,000 available from the State Government.

Defence Issues Minister Paul Papalia announced that applications have opened in the second round of the Defence Science Centre’s Research Higher Degree Student Grants.

“Supporting research into defence-related technologies will help develop a future workforce with cutting-edge skills and enhance the global competitiveness of our local defence industry.

“This funding will support Western Australian students to consider how their research could apply to the defence industry, which has the potential to provide innovative opportunities for research and future funding.

“Not only does the funding support local students, it is also one of the ways the Defence Science Centre is delivering on its mission to connect universities and researchers with industry and Defence to build a stronger economy in WA,” WA Defence Issues Minister Paul Papalia said.

There are grants of $15,000 for PhD students and $7,500 for masters, honours and fourth-year engineering students to explore career pathways in the defence industry.

Grants will support students working on collaborative defence-relevant projects and/or undertaking defence industry placements as part of their study.

The program will also support capacity building in research areas where Defence has an interest, and promote new defence-related linkages among universities.

The Research Higher Degree Student Grants align with the Western Australian Government’s priority to enhance WA’s STEM workforce capability and contribute to the goals set out in the WA Defence and Defence Industries Strategic Plan.