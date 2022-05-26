Grants available for electric fleets

Victorian businesses can now apply for a share of $1.5 million in grants to install electric vehicle charging stations, helping the transition to using zero emissions vehicles.

The state government cited that businesses can save up to $500 per month per car in their fleet, saying the turn-over of fleets will flow-on to the second-hand EV market, in turn making them more affordable for Victorians and cutting the cost of living for the community.

Transport is one of Australia’s largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 25 per cent of Victoria’s total carbon footprint.

The Labor Government has set an ambitious goal for Zero Emission Vehicles to make up half of all new light vehicle sales by 2030, helping Victoria halve emissions.

The grant program is a key part of the Government’s $19.21 million Acceleration of Zero Emissions Vehicles Adoption package and nation-leading $100 million ZEV Roadmap.

Lily D’Ambrosio, Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, said cars have to be a vehicle for change on the path to halving emissions by 2030.

“By getting more zero emissions vehicles on our roads we’re reducing transport’s massive contribution to climate change and cutting costs for businesses,” she said. “By supporting businesses with chargers we are slashing emissions and operating costs and building the zero-emission second-hand market, getting closer to our target of half of light vehicle sales by 2030.”